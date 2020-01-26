Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $201,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

