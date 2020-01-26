Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

