First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Stake Reduced by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 376,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

