Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $211,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

