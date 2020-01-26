Intl Fcstone Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,782,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $160.61 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $136.66 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

