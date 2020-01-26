Intl Fcstone Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.