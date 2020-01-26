Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $231,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

