Intl Fcstone Inc. Grows Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 9.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 680,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1,139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,084,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 996,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $51.86 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

