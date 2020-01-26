Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

MDT stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

