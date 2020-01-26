Intl Fcstone Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Intl Fcstone Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,939,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,297,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,674,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

