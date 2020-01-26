Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,983 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 857,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $933,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

