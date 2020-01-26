Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.75 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

