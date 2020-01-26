Intl Fcstone Inc. Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

