Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

