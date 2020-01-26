Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $126.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

