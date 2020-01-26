Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $94.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

