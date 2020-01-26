Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $666,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

