BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

