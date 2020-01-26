Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.