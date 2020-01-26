Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

