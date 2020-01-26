Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on T. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.