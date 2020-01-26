Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

