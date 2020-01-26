Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,833.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,815.85. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.