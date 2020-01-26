Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $4.39 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

