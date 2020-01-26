Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

