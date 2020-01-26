Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

