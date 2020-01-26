Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

