Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 6th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

