Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.