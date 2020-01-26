Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

