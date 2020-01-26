15,211 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

