AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

