AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after buying an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,724,000 after buying an additional 595,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

