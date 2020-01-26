Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,833.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

