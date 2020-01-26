Argyle Capital Management Inc. Purchases 717 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

