Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 885,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.