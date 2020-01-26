Strs Ohio Buys 336,088 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $25,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.