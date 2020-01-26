Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,636 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 181.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 313,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 202,005 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 367.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 111,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.91 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

