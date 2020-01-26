Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

