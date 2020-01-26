Strs Ohio Increases Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $309.47 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $261.52 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

