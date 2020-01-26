Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,815.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $198.28 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

