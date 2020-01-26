Strs Ohio Sells 5,385 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock valued at $40,486,643 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $176.30 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

