Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

