Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after buying an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $165.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

