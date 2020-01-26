Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 315,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period.

FNDF stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

