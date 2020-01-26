Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $263.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.38 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

