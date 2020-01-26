Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

IYW opened at $248.16 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $166.52 and a 52-week high of $251.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

