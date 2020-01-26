Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 544,968 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 544,968 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $171,000.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.71 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

