Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. NCR’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.