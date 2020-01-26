United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

